Amazon Australia has released its 2020 consumer trends report which revealed exactly what type of products Aussies were spending cash on during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As people were forced to spend more time indoors during lockdown, shoppers on Amazon spent big on health, fitness and homeware products.

While in 2019 Aussies searched for Nintendo Switches, AirPods, books, Kindles, and Lego, a mere 12 months (and a global pandemic) later, consumers turned their attention to toilet paper, face masks, Lego, Nintendo Switches, and more masks.

During the March-June period, Aussies with an Alexa device turned to Health & Fitness Skills, with an increase from the previous year of 172%.

Aussie shoppers also purchased fitness wearables in droves, with Fitbit topping the list as the most popular wearable of 2020, with the Fitbit Versa 2 Health & Fitness Watch were the most popular products in the category.

The lockdown orders also made Aussies embrace the smart home, with Amazon’s smart speakers such as the Echo Dot (3rd Gen), Echo Show 8 and Echo Show 5 topping the most popular smart home products in Australia.

According to Amazon, Australian shoppers developed a keener interest in home security and lighting too, with products such as the Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus and Philips Hue Play Smart LED Bar Light some of the more popular products in this category.

The Jeff Bezos-owned retailer also flagged the top 10 ‘smartest Aussie cities’ with the greatest increase in sales of smart home products overall.

The cities were, in order, Mount Eliza in Victoria, Edmondson Park in NSW, Riverstone in NSW, Springvale South in Victoria, Terrey Hills in NSW, Kedron in Queensland, Diamond Creek in Victoria, Taylors Lakes in Victoria, Dandenong South in Victoria and Narangba in Queensland.

“More than half of everything sold on Amazon’s stores comes from our third-party Selling Partners, including the more than 10,000 local Australian businesses who sell on Amazon.com.au,” said Matt Furlong, Country Manager at Amazon Australia.

“In order to meet customer demand and get needed items to customers faster, we have also expanded our Australian operations network, opening a new fulfilment centre in Brisbane and expanding our delivery network with nine new logistics sites that enable us to speed up deliveries to customers.

We also announced a second fulfilment centre to open in Melbourne next year, alongside our first Amazon Robotics fulfilment centre in Western Sydney.”