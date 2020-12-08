HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Ikea Dumps Print Catalogue After 70-Year Tradition

By | 8 Dec 2020

Swedish furniture store giant Ikea has revealed it will stop printing its iconic catalogue after 70 years of distribution.

The final catalogue was the 2021 version, which was printed in 40 million copies.

Ikea’s famous brochure offered a snapshot of the furniture chain’s contemporary living products and the first catalogue was printed in 1951, with just 285,000 copies distributed in Sweden.

The most popular version was the 2016 catalogue which was circulated to 200 million and was shipped in 32 different languages.

“For 70 years it has been one of our most unique and iconic products,” Konrad Gruss, Managing Director at Inter Ikea Systems, said in a statement.

“Turning the page with our beloved catalogue is emotional but rational.”

Getting rid of the physical catalogue is a key part of Ikea’s transformation into a more “digital and accessible” company. Ikea also noted online sales had surged by 45% in the past year.

Ikea Australia also announced last month it would be opening its “smallest store to date” with the launch of the brand-new Ikea App.

The new and improved app will allow customers to search, shop and buy Ikea products easily on their smartphone or tablet.

“We’re hoping the app provides an enhanced shopping experience for our customers, whether at home, on the move or in-store,” Giovanni Rutigliano Digital Manager for Ikea Australia, said in a statement.

A number of Aussie retailers still prefer to circulate printed catalogues, including JB Hi-Fi and Harvey Norman.

April Glover is Editor at SmartHouse magazine and writes across Channel news. She has been a journalist covering breaking news, business, technology, real-life and lifestyle topics across titles in Australia, New Zealand and the UK since 2015. April began as a cadet journalist at a monthly business magazine, before writing for various mastheads including the Scottish Mail on Sunday in Glasgow. Her work has appeared in New Idea, that's life Australia and UK, The Sun, The Mirror, Daily Mail, Woman's Own, Kidspot, Whimn and Buzzfeed.
