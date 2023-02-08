HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Panasonic Reveal The Future Of Digital Vision

Panasonic Reveal The Future Of Digital Vision

8 Feb 2023

Panasonic have used the ISE expo in Barcelona to unveil the latest in DLP projectors, as well as touchscreen and premium displays.

The electronic giants are also growing their KAIROS ecosystem, adding two powerful new mainframes – the AT-KC200 and AT-KC2000. This expands the platform’s already innovative GPU processing. It now supports larger and more complex productions and can deliver rich content to a higher number of larger screens.

The KC200 expands connectivity options and processing power further than the current KC100, while the KC2000 doubles the capacity of the KC1000 as far as amount of outputs and sources, increasing processing performance by at least 30 per cent and clip player capacity by 500 per cent, to a total of 900 GB.

Also upcoming from Panasonic this year is the next-gen PT-REQ12 Series (4K) and PT-REZ12 Series (WUXGA) 1-Chip DLP laser projectors, designed to show off new production possibilities, with up to 12,000lm brightness, 4K res and 240Hz projection capability with minimal latency,

The REQ12 Series is the first one-chip DLP projector to feature Quad Pixel Drive, Panasonic’s 2-axis pixel-shifting tech, so it reproduces authentic 4K images.

Also upcoming is Panasonic’s latest gen range of premium-level, high-res 4K UHD LCD displays, the SQ2H Series.

These come in seven screen sizes, from 43″ to 98″, and are ideal for boardrooms, meeting and learning spaces, as well as for digital signage in retail and public information areas.

Adding to the new haul, Panasonic have expanded their range of 4K touch displays with the EQ2-PCAP Series, in six screen options, from 43″ to 86″.

Featuring premium interactive multi-touch tech, these premium displays make collaboration in meetings, think-tank sessions and classrooms a breeze, adding to productivity.



