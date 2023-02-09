Warner Bros Discovery will no longer merge its two streaming services, HBO Max and Discovery+, amidst fears Discovery+ subscribers would flee rather than pay higher prices for the combined offering.

Instead, the merged company will continue to offer Discovery + as a standalone, while also launching a separate service featuring content from both – rumoured to be named just ‘Max’.

For comparison’s sake, HBO Max costs US$16 a month for the ad-free tier, or $10 with ads, while Discovery + viewers are paying US$7 for ad-free and US$5 for ad-supported.

These two combined will no doubt push away budget-conscious viewers.

Warner Bros Discovery also need to be careful not to alienate HBO fans, who may balk at its prestige programming, such as The Sopranos, The Wire, and Game Of Thrones, being souped in with the lighter, reality-based fare Discovery+ broadcasts.

The combined services boast 94.9 million direct-to-consumer subscribers, with the aim of reaching 130 million by 2025.