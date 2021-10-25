With Air Belgium replacing their A340 quadjets with the new-gen wide-body A330neo for long-haul flights to the Caribbean and Mauritius, Panasonic Avionics are on board to equip them with high-speed WiFi, HD setback screens and mobile connectivity.

Passengers looking to embrace travel again after global lockdowns will enjoy Panasonic’s full-HD setback screens, with built-in handsets, touchscreen displays and personalised interfaces.

They will also be able to connect to inflight WiFi through Panasonic’s high bandwidth satellites.

“We are delighted to be working with Air Belgium to enhance the passenger experience on their new fleet,” says Panasonic Avionics CEO Ken Sain. “By tailoring the way we offer our award-winning solutions to meet the individual needs of carriers, we are able to create a product portfolio that can fit every airline’s business model.”