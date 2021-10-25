Oculus Quest Pro Leaks: Smaller Headset, Full Body Tracking
Leaks have started for the Oculus Quest Pro, which is expected to be announced later this week.
The leaks come in the form of setup videos found in the code. These videos show a smaller headset, without the tracking ring, as well as body and facial tracking, which is achieved via a mirror.
There’s not a whole lot of info here, given it involves animation, but maybe we’ll find out more later this week at the Facebook Connect event.
Quest Pro / Seacliff [thread]
found by Samulia in the Seacliff firmware pic.twitter.com/0pGODx2HCp
— Bastian 😀 (@Basti564) October 24, 2021
— Bastian 😀 (@Basti564) October 24, 2021