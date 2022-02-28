HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Panasonic Australia Launches Lumix Pro Services

Panasonic Australia Launches Lumix Pro Services

By | 28 Feb 2022

Professional Lumix snappers are now backed up by Lumix Pro Services (LPS), a membership program offering them prioritised support and repairs.

Following similar pro service programs by the likes of Fujifilm, Sony, Nikon and Canon, membership is divided across two tiers – silver and platinum.

Silver is $99 annually, and you must have either an S or G series camera body and two lenses. Platinum is $299 a year and requires you to have a camera body and three lenses.

For this you have access to a dedicated support hotline, loan equipment if the quoted repair time can’t be met, plus free shipping in both directions.

Platinum repair turnaround is guaranteed at two days, though this doesn’t include shipping time. Silver is up to five days.

Equipment evaluation loans are available for a week for Platinum, and three days for Silver. Platinum also includes two free sensor cleans and global membership access.

“In tandem with the GH6 launch, Panasonic Australia is excited to introduce Lumix Professional Services. We understand the requirement for high reliability in the challenging shooting situations professionals often face,” says Aaron Waters, Panasonic Australia Imaging product marketing manager.

“LPS is a dedicated support service, designed to provide an even greater level of service and support for professionals who rely on their Lumix equipment every day. This program provides peace of mind so creators can spend more time focusing on their creative projects.”



