HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Aussie BNPL Provider Zip Buy US Competitor Sezzle

Aussie BNPL Provider Zip Buy US Competitor Sezzle

By | 28 Feb 2022

Zip has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire fellow BNPL operator Sezzle in an all-share deal.

The company will raise capital to the tune of almost A$200, with investors injecting A$148.7 million, with a further $50 million from a share purchase plan at $1.90 a share.

The all-stock takeover values US-based Seezle at A$491 million, and will see 222.3 million new shares issued.

Both companies were placed in a trading hold this morning as the deal was finalised.

Zip CEO Larry Diamond says the takeover will “deliver immediate scale and enhanced growth, which will support our path to profitability.

“Combining with Sezzle positions us as a leading global BNPL provider and prioritises our ability to win in the important US market,” he said.

Sezzle CEO Charlie Youakim said the deal “will position us to win in the US and globally.”

Zip has enjoyed mixed results for the first half of FY22, today reporting an 89 per cent revenue leap, to $302.2 million, with users up 74 per cent, to 9.9 million.

Transaction volumes also swelled by 92 per cent, leaping from the first half FY21 earnings of $2.32 billion to $4.44 billion.

Operating income was up nearly 89 per cent to $301.3 million.

However, the company posted an intermin loss of $172.8 million, with cost of sales blowing out from $82.8 million to $242.2 million.

The company’s acquisitions of Spotii and Twisto, coupled with bad debts and credit losses hit the bottom line.

 



About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Zip In Merger Talks With Sezzle
Zip Hits Revenue Record In December Quarter
Beforepay Dives 41.6% After IPO
Afterpay Stocks Leap As Takeover Approved
Afterpay and Zip Expected To Post Losses, As Investors Flee
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Lenovo Unveils Huge Range Of Products At MWC
Latest News Lenovo
/
February 28, 2022
/
The iPhone SE 3 May Offer 5G For Under $300
Latest News
/
February 28, 2022
/
Retail Spending Defies Omicron To Rise 1.8% In January
Latest News
/
February 28, 2022
/
Panasonic Australia Launches Lumix Pro Services
Latest News
/
February 28, 2022
/
ACCC Ponder New Regulations For Big Tech
Latest News
/
February 28, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Lenovo Unveils Huge Range Of Products At MWC
Latest News Lenovo
/
February 28, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Lenovo has rolled out a massive lineup of new products at MWC in Barcelona, including new ThinkPads, ThinkBooks, ThinkVisions, IdeaPads,...
Read More