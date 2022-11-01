HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > OZ Telcos Now Required To Advertise Upload Speeds

OZ Telcos Now Required To Advertise Upload Speeds

By | 1 Nov 2022

Australian telcos are now required to advertise their upload speeds, with a three-month timeline to begin prominently including this information in marketing material.

This comes after an ACCC probe into Australian broadband practices.

“While information about broadband download speeds is widely available, information about upload speeds has become less visible in retail marketing,” the ACCC’s report states.

“Since 2020, upload speeds have almost disappeared from much of the marketing of retail broadband services to consumers.

“In addition, advertised download speeds are not a reliable indicator of upload speeds consumers can expect to receive because retail providers can choose the upload speeds to provision.”

The ACCC points out how NBN Co offers both 100/40 Mbps and 100/20 Mbps wholesale services.

“Our principal finding is that retail providers should make typical busy period upload speeds information available in their broadband marketing, in a similar way to how they already provide this information for download speeds.”

Australian telcos and retail providers will now have three months to “make typical busy period upload speeds information available in their broadband marketing, in a similar way to how they already provide this information for download speeds.”

 



About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
ACCC Targets Unfair Consumer Terms, New $50M Fines
ACCC Given Extra Powers To Prosecute Scammers
NBN Co Employs AI To Detect Fibre Damage
ACCC Takes Fitbit To Court
Tax Payers Toss Another $2.4 Billion At Slow NBN Rollout
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Musk Axes Twitter Board, Names Himself Sole Director, CEO
Latest News
/
November 1, 2022
/
David Jones Owner Regrets $3.1 Billion Purchase
Latest News
/
November 1, 2022
/
Macs and MacBooks Launch Delayed Until 2023
Latest News
/
November 1, 2022
/
ACCC Targets Unfair Consumer Terms, New $50M Fines
Latest News
/
November 1, 2022
/
Musk Charging $30 A Month For Twitter Blue Ticks
Latest News
/
November 1, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Musk Axes Twitter Board, Names Himself Sole Director, CEO
Latest News
/
November 1, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Elon Musk has confirmed in a filing made today that he will serve as the CEO and sole director of...
Read More