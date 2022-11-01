The Macs and MacBooks with M2 Pro, Max, Ultra, and Extreme chips won’t be arriving until 2023, suggests rumours.

In the latest Power On newsletter, Mark Gurman claimed that Apple decided to hold off on the announcement of new Macs until 2023.

This is because Apple could be introducing a new Mac Pro with an even more powerful variation of its M2 chip, along with updated MacBook Pro laptops and a faster Mac Mini.

Some reports also claim that the delay could be due to changes in the supply chain.

The new MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch models come powered with Apple Silicon’s M2 Pro and M2 Max chips. They are also expected to move from the N5 process of the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips to the newer N5P process by TSMC.

Unfortunately for customers, they will have to wait a couple more months before they can get their hands on the new models.

Gurman expects the launch to happen in the first quarter of 2023. Another likely date could be the day of Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference in June.

Consumers can still hope to get hold of the M2 Mac Mini since its release via a press release is a possibility.