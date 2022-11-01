HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Macs and MacBooks Launch Delayed Until 2023

Macs and MacBooks Launch Delayed Until 2023

By | 1 Nov 2022

The Macs and MacBooks with M2 Pro, Max, Ultra, and Extreme chips won’t be arriving until 2023, suggests rumours.

In the latest Power On newsletter, Mark Gurman claimed that Apple decided to hold off on the announcement of new Macs until 2023.

This is because Apple could be introducing a new Mac Pro with an even more powerful variation of its M2 chip, along with updated MacBook Pro laptops and a faster Mac Mini.

Some reports also claim that the delay could be due to changes in the supply chain.

The new MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch models come powered with Apple Silicon’s M2 Pro and M2 Max chips. They are also expected to move from the N5 process of the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips to the newer N5P process by TSMC.

Unfortunately for customers, they will have to wait a couple more months before they can get their hands on the new models.

Gurman expects the launch to happen in the first quarter of 2023. Another likely date could be the day of Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference in June.

Consumers can still hope to get hold of the M2 Mac Mini since its release via a press release is a possibility.


699375

About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
iPhone Production Targets Down 30% Amid Chinese Lockdown
Apple Loses iPhone Patent Appeal
Chinese Workers Flee iPhone Factory After Covid Outbreak
Will Target Be Next To Sell Apple Products?
Apple Announces Record Quarter, But iPhone Demand Waning
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Musk Axes Twitter Board, Names Himself Sole Director, CEO
Latest News
/
November 1, 2022
/
David Jones Owner Regrets $3.1 Billion Purchase
Latest News
/
November 1, 2022
/
OZ Telcos Now Required To Advertise Upload Speeds
Latest News
/
November 1, 2022
/
ACCC Targets Unfair Consumer Terms, New $50M Fines
Latest News
/
November 1, 2022
/
Musk Charging $30 A Month For Twitter Blue Ticks
Latest News
/
November 1, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Musk Axes Twitter Board, Names Himself Sole Director, CEO
Latest News
/
November 1, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Elon Musk has confirmed in a filing made today that he will serve as the CEO and sole director of...
Read More