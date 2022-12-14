Foxtel’s director content strategy will head up Optus Sport in a newly created role, overseeing the telco’s continued push into the sports streaming world.

Howard Rees will run Optus Sport’s SVOD operations, pushing content acquisition, production, and product strategy, overseeing a team of around 100 staffers

Rees will report to Clive Dickens, VP of TV, content & product development at Optus.

“Howard’s deep knowledge of and global experience leading content strategy and sporting rights deals at SKY in the UK and more recently as director of strategy – content at Foxtel working across Foxtel, FoxSports, Kayo and Binge was precisely the expertise we sought in a candidate to lead the Optus Sport team,” Dickens said of Rees.

Optus Sport has the exclusive broadcast rights to the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2023.