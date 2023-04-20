Newly introduced Optus in-call product Voice Assistant means customers just need to say why they’re calling and new AI tech will quickly route them to the right expert. This has resulted in saving more than 30 seconds as opposed to using the phone menu, which has enabled the service to reduce the number of customers simply giving up while calling for support.

Voice Assistant uses both in-house and partner capabilities, including the Google Cloud platform Dialogflow and NICE’s CX One to validate the identity of customers simply and securely. This strengthens identity verification and authentication.

Optus Managing Director of Customer Success Maurice Mccarthy says, “At Optus, we continually listen to our customers and work to resolve their queries, simply and efficiently.

“By enabling customers to speak instead of selecting from pre-configured menus, we’re taking a customer-centric approach rather than asking customers to fit to a one-size-fits-all process.

“Optus Voice Assistant allows us to gain a greater understanding of the specific reason for the customer’s call and make more suitable routing decisions.”