New Nikon Lens Lets Vloggers Focus On The World

New Nikon Lens Lets Vloggers Focus On The World

By | 20 Apr 2023

Designed for vlogging and wide establishing shots, as well as landscapes, interiors and streets, the new Nikon NIKKOR Z DX features a power zoom function that serves up a smooth customisable zoom with varying speeds you can engage with through buttons, zoom ring or even remotely.

Available from May, the lightweight lens is the widest NIKKOR Z DX format lens, and uses a linear drive, allowing creators to enhance and simplify video recording.

The zoom can be activated by twisting the customisable ring on the barrel, or by using the ML-L7 remote, or though a PC or phone using the SnapBridge app.

VR Image Stabilisation also reduces camera shake with up to 4.5 stops of compensation, and it has a close minimum focussing distance of 0.62 ft and maximum reproduction ratio of 0.21x.



