Optus is jumping on the AI bandwagon with Call Effects, which uses artificial intelligence “to add a bit of levity to the standard call”.

By saying ‘Hey Optus’ during a phone call, you can “add some joy into everyday phone calls with playful skills” by launching a menu of four AI-powered ‘Call Effects’.

1. Crystal Ball – Request answers to life’s deepest questions;

2. Coin Toss – Flip a coin and let fate decide;

3. Dinner Roulette – Can’t decide what to eat? Spin the wheel;

4. 21 Questions – Get to know each other.

Optus Call Effects appears to have zero practical application, and seems like a clumsy concept, aimed at a generation who simply don’t make phone calls.

It seems unlikely to “bring fun and evolve the way friends and family connect on the traditional phone call”, as Optus is hoping.

“As part of creating an innovative network experience, our latest Living Network feature uses AI technology in the traditional phone call, delivering a fun experience exclusively for our customers,” Matt Williams, Optus Managing Director, Marketing and Revenue, said.

“Messaging has emojis, video has AR filters, and now phone calls on the Optus network have Call Effects,” he added, hopefully.

Optus Call Effects will be made available to all customers “free of charge” via the My Optus app.