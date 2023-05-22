HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Low Unemployment Drives JD Sports’ Billion-Pound Profit Forecast

Low Unemployment Drives JD Sports’ Billion-Pound Profit Forecast

By | 22 May 2023

JD Sports’ CEO said that low unemployment in its key demographic would drive the company to break the £1 billion profit for the first time this year.

The UK leisurewear group saw its pre-tax profits fall to A$823 million (£440m) for the year to January 28, due mainly to a A$1.03 billion non-cash charge related to “cleaning up” previous acquisitions by selling off smaller brands.

Revenues are up 19 per cent, and CEO Régis Schultz said a societal shift to leisurewear on top of low unemployment rates will help steer the company to profits of over £1 billion for the first time.

“Our key customer is a young adult, and the young adult today has more possibilities to get a job today than ever,” Schultz said.

“Unemployment is at a low level, that means that they get jobs and they can buy the sneakers they love, and I think that’s really helping us a lot.

“If unemployment stays low and inflation comes down, we should see a good bounce back [in sales] in the UK.”

JD Sports has 3,400 stores in 32 countries.

 



About Post Author
, , , , , ,
You may also like
OZ Consumer Electronics Spending Fell 16% In April
Bunnings Trials Four-Day Working Week
Unemployment Jumps, Rate Rise Less Likely
OZ Wages Saw Highest Annual Growth Since 2012
Stolen & Damaged Parcels Cost Aussies $224M Each Year
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

OZ Consumer Electronics Spending Fell 16% In April
Latest News
/
May 22, 2023
/
Windows 11 Bug Impacting Hard Drives, Microsoft Confirms
Latest News
/
May 22, 2023
/
Bunnings Trials Four-Day Working Week
Latest News
/
May 22, 2023
/
Instagram Suffers Global Outage
Latest News
/
May 22, 2023
/
LinkedIn Suffering From Fake Commenters
Latest News
/
May 22, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

OZ Consumer Electronics Spending Fell 16% In April
Latest News
/
May 22, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Australians are tightening their purse strings as the levels of inflation remain high and interest rates show no signs of...
Read More