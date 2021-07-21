HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Oppo Launch Affordable True Wireless Earbuds

By | 21 Jul 2021
Oppo has launched the Oppo Enco Free2 earbuds, a true wireless AirPods alternative, with a very similar design.

The earbuds were designed in partnership with Danish hi-fi masters Dynaudio, and boasts Active Noise Cancellation, a Sound Equaliser feature, and a whopping 30 hours of battery life for the case, with the buds lasting 6.5 hours, or four hours with ANC enabled.

They have on-ear touch controls, smart pause, and Bluetooth 5.2 compatibility.

The earbuds are compatible with Android and iOS devices.

The Oppo Enco Free2 will retail for roughly $169

