Home > Industry > Okta Report Highlights Apps Driving The Digital Economy

Okta Report Highlights Apps Driving The Digital Economy

By | 3 Feb 2021

SYDNEY: Enterprise identity company Okta has announced findings of its latest survey highlighting how technology has played a critical role in 2020 as businesses in all industries across the globe adapted to the challenges of the Covid-19 global pandemic.

In its Businesses at Work 2021 document, Okta found organisations use 88 apps on average to power their work with the fastest enabling remote working including Amazon Business (341pc growth), Miro (301pc growth) and Figma (236pc growth).

Industry heavyweights Microsoft 365, AWS, Salesforce and Google Workspace retain the top spots in the most popular apps list by number of customers.

In the Asia-Pacific, AWS was the fastest growing app. ServiceNow, Mimecast, Xero, and Palo Alto Networks GlobalProtect are among the top 15 most popular.

Microsoft 365 customers also used Zoom (42pc), Slack (32pc) and Google Workspace (36pc).

“Last year, organisations across APAC turned to new apps to help them carry on through massive disruption, cementing technology’s critical role in success across every industry,” said Graham Sowden, general manager, Okta APAC.

“In particular, Okta saw a clear shift towards better security practices as businesses grappled with an unparalleled number of cyber threats and the increased risks that come with operating a remote workforce.”

