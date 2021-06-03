HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Officeworks Looks To Double Its Addressable Market

Officeworks Looks To Double Its Addressable Market

By | 3 Jun 2021
,

Officeworks sees a potential doubling of its addressable market as it moves to overhaul its supply chain technology and expand its SME offering.

The office supply giant, owned by Wesfarmers, could potentially increase its addressable market from $28 billion to $56 billion, Wesfarmers revealed today in an investor strategy briefing, by extending its Print and Create business as well as its technology, education, business, and connected customer offerings.

According to Wesfarmers, the business – which also includes the Geeks2U mobile tech support service following its acquisition in 2019 – has a consistent track record of sales growth exceeding market growth. It is seeking to expand its offering to SMEs, with Wesfarmers saying it will focus on areas that “help customers start, run and grow their businesses”.

Officeworks is also overhauling its back end supply chain technology, including the addition of goods-to-person systems to replace conveyors in distribution centres for scalability and flexibility.

About Post Author
,
You may also like
Bunnings Outlines Its Simple Plan To Stay Ahead Of The Game
Target Commercial Model Reset Is Complete, Says Wesfarmers
Speculation, Target Up For Sale & Officeworks Moving Into Education Market
Wesfarmers Chief Executive Applauds The Budget
Officeworks Pulls AirTags From Shelves Due To Safety Concerns
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

App Store Sales Top A$800bn As Apple Faces Regulatory Headaches
Apple Latest News
/
June 3, 2021
/
Loewe Launches TV Campaign As German Brand Takes Off
Latest News
/
June 3, 2021
/
Acer Shows Off Mini-LED Gaming Notebook Display
Acer Latest News
/
June 3, 2021
/
Apple References ‘homeOS’ Software In Advert
Apple Industry Latest News
/
June 3, 2021
/
Bunnings Outlines Its Simple Plan To Stay Ahead Of The Game
Industry Latest News
/
June 3, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

App Store Sales Top A$800bn As Apple Faces Regulatory Headaches
Apple Latest News
/
June 3, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Apple’s App Store raked in more than $800 billion AUD for developers last year as the iPhone manufacturer comes under...
Read More