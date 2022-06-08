Officeworks has today opened a new store in Eastern Creek that they say has been to prioritize sustainability.

The store, which was originally located in Minchinbury, will be a centrepiece of the company’s sustainability initiatives. It will boast an increased range of products and new features, such as a rainwater harvesting site from tanks on the roof to supply irrigation to landscaping and reducing water usage, and solar panels installed on the roof which will be active from opening day, powering 100% LED lights. Officeworks customers will also be able to bring in their broken tech items, batteries, printer cartridges, pens and more for recycling.

“Our team is looking forward to connecting and building relationships with our local community and we are ready to help local western Sydney businesses start, run, and grow as well as help make bigger things happen for local students, teachers, schools and the planet, with. At Officeworks, we offer so much more than just stationery. We will have over 16,600 products available in-store and offer expert advice and customer service, e-waste and recycling facilities,” said Officeworks Eastern Creek Store Business Manager, Paul Mackenzie.

“We are proud of the sustainability initiatives at our Eastern Creek store. Beyond the store initiatives, we want to provide our customers with the opportunity to make a positive difference when shopping with us, at Officeworks our customers can shop for a more sustainable range of greener choice products and recycle their unwanted products.”

Officeworks has outlined in their ‘People and Planet Positive 2025 Plan’ that they wish to take meaningful climate action by using 100% renewable energy by 2025 on a pathway to net-zero carbon emissions. They also plan to plant 2 million trees through it’s Restoring Australia initiative on behalf of its customers.