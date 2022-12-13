HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Officeworks Appoints Its First CIO

Officeworks Appoints Its First CIO

By | 13 Dec 2022

Officeworks has appointed Nikala Busse as its first chief information officer, following the departure of general manager of technology, Damien Ballesty.

Busse comes from Transurban, where she was the general manager of customer platforms, and previously held a senior IT role at Coles.

As the company’s first CIO, Busse will handle a portfolio including Officeworks IT business operations, team member experience applications, platforms and networking, IT Print & Create, enterprise architecture, digital product and IT security and risk compliance.

“Already it’s evident we have an innovative technology team with plenty of opportunity ahead of us,” Busse said of her new role.

“I’m excited to work with the team on our future plans and to continue to develop our capability and culture, deliver on some significant tech-enabled improvements for our customers, team members and operational processes, and continue to build our data, digital and ecommerce capabilities.”

Officeworks managing director Sarah Hunter said the new CIO “will play an important role in helping us make bigger things happen for our team and customers with strategic growth initiatives.”



