Australia Post has announced the very final day you can post a parcel and expect it to make it in time for Christmas.

If you’re hoping to send a parcel via regular Parcel Post, well, you’re too late, but with Express Post you have until December 19 (next Monday), apart from WA and NT residences, who have until tomorrow, Wednesday December 14.

“Last year, we delivered 52 million parcels in December and we’ve been preparing all year for another busy peak season by recruiting thousands of new team members, investing in our network and making digital enhancements like improved notifications for parcel deliveries,” Australia Post Executive General Manager, Customer and Commercial Gary Starr said.

Of course, even AusPost can’t control the weather, as Starr points out.

“We can have weather events or other things can happen around the world, so we’d encourage everyone to check in on our website regularly to check those dates, and we’ll be doing everything we can to deliver all those parcels and letters by Christmas if you post them by the last posting date,” he said.

“As always, we’ll continue to deliver items sent after these dates as quickly as possible but they may not arrive until after Christmas.”