HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Australia Post Announces Xmas Cut-Off Dates

Australia Post Announces Xmas Cut-Off Dates

By | 13 Dec 2022

Australia Post has announced the very final day you can post a parcel and expect it to make it in time for Christmas.

If you’re hoping to send a parcel via regular Parcel Post, well, you’re too late, but with Express Post you have until December 19 (next Monday), apart from WA and NT residences, who have until tomorrow, Wednesday December 14.

“Last year, we delivered 52 million parcels in December and we’ve been preparing all year for another busy peak season by recruiting thousands of new team members, investing in our network and making digital enhancements like improved notifications for parcel deliveries,” Australia Post Executive General Manager, Customer and Commercial Gary Starr said.

Of course, even AusPost can’t control the weather, as Starr points out.

“We can have weather events or other things can happen around the world, so we’d encourage everyone to check in on our website regularly to check those dates, and we’ll be doing everything we can to deliver all those parcels and letters by Christmas if you post them by the last posting date,” he said.

“As always, we’ll continue to deliver items sent after these dates as quickly as possible but they may not arrive until after Christmas.”


595391

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
ARA Revises Forecast, Now Expects $66 Billion Xmas
Parcel Delivery To Soften This Xmas: DHL Express Boss
Aussie Christmas Spending Up 3%, Small Businesses Recover
OZ Retailers Gearing Up For $6.2 Billion Black Friday
Google Adds Parcel Tracking Feature To Gmail
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Tidal Offers Live DJ Feature To Users
Latest News
/
December 14, 2022
/
Microsoft Guarantees Call Of Duty For PlayStation
Latest News
/
December 14, 2022
/
MSI’s Mini-LED Laptop Set To Debut In 2023
Latest News
/
December 14, 2022
/
Brutal Attack On New iPad Reveals Flaws
Latest News
/
December 14, 2022
/
New Smart Eve Home Automation Gear Now Matter Enabled
Latest News
/
December 14, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Tidal Offers Live DJ Feature To Users
Latest News
/
December 14, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
The high-resolution music streaming service Tidal is inviting members to its Early Access beta testing program to try out a...
Read More