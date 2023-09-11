To celebrate the release of the new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem movie, Laser has announced a new line of reasonably priced range of products featuring the characters, from a glowing alarm clock, portable speakers, and more.

The new Teenage Mutant Turtles movie is out now, and the products are available right in time for pre-holiday shopping, with the new line of themed products for kids who love the movie(s) and memorable characters.

The new “Heroes in a Half Shell” products and movies are also nostalgic for the parents and/or adults who grew up with the movies, with the first one being released in 1990, over 30 years ago.

LASER is giving fans who purchase one of the launched products the chance to win the ultimate ‘Mutant Mayhem’ prize to further commemorate the line launch and the movie.

Almost any fan would be over the moon with the prizes, which includes a private screening, in-season family passes, and a range of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem official movie merchandise plus custom skateboards.

“Everyone wants affordable tech now more than ever. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have been an iconic part of pop culture, capturing the hearts of kids and adults alike for generations. As the franchise continues to re-invent itself and resonate with fans around the world, LASER is excited to bring this fantastic new range to Australian kids,” said Chris Lau, Managing Director at Laser Corporation.

The entire line is for sale now at Big W, with more national retailers to be shared soon.

For the entire range and suggested pricing, please see below: