Nokia Unveils Pure UI

By | 30 Mar 2023

Nokia has completely refreshed the design and functionality of its UI, with new user interface design language named Pure UI.

“Pure is a flexible, future-proof design system created for and by Nokia,” a placeholder website explains.

Nokia devices have traditionally used a minor variant on the Android look, so this is a complete refresh, with new fonts, a clean, grid-form system, and minimalist icon design.

 

According to Nokia, the UI is designed to scale from watches to large screens.

This new design will make its way onto Australian Nokia phones within the coming months.



