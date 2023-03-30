The billionaire who sold Marvel Entertainment to Disney in 2009 has been sacked as part of Disney’s 7,000 headcount cull.

Marvel Entertainment is the merchandising division for Marvel consumer products, and is ran completely separately from Marvel Studios.

80-year-old Isaac “Ike” Perlmutter, Chairman of the division, was told his operation was “redundant” and could be “folded into larger Disney business units,” the New York Times reports.

Perlmutter sold the company to Disney for A$6 billion in 2009, after first acquiring it in the early 90s.

Disney also laid off Rob Steffens, co-president of Marvel Entertainment, and John Turitzin, chief counsel for the division.

Dan Buckley, president of Marvel Entertainment, will remain at Disney.