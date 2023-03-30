HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Marvel Chairman Ousted In Disney Job Cuts

Marvel Chairman Ousted In Disney Job Cuts

By | 30 Mar 2023

The billionaire who sold Marvel Entertainment to Disney in 2009 has been sacked as part of Disney’s 7,000 headcount cull.

Marvel Entertainment is the merchandising division for Marvel consumer products, and is ran completely separately from Marvel Studios.

80-year-old Isaac “Ike” Perlmutter, Chairman of the division, was told his operation was “redundant” and could be “folded into larger Disney business units,” the New York Times reports.

Perlmutter sold the company to Disney for A$6 billion in 2009, after first acquiring it in the early 90s.

Disney also laid off Rob Steffens, co-president of Marvel Entertainment, and John Turitzin, chief counsel for the division.

Dan Buckley, president of Marvel Entertainment, will remain at Disney.

 



About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Disney Scraps Metaverse Plans, More Job Cuts Loom
Disney’s 7,000 Job Cuts Begin This Week
38% Disney+ Price Hike Didn’t Impact Subcribers
Amazon Cuts Another 9,000 Jobs, Disney To Cut 4,000
Netflix Cuts Subscription Costs
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

After TV Streaming Hijack Will Feds Go After Network Streaming
Latest News
/
March 30, 2023
/
Nokia Unveils Pure UI
Latest News
/
March 30, 2023
/
Medibank Shareholders Launch Class Action
Latest News
/
March 30, 2023
/
EXCLUSIVE: Leading Distributor Gets Out Of Appliances Business After Losses
Latest News
/
March 30, 2023
/
Motorola Launches Innovative ThinkPhone, Plus Two Budget Motos
Latest News
/
March 30, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

After TV Streaming Hijack Will Feds Go After Network Streaming
Latest News
/
March 30, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
COMMENT: Federal Communications Minister Michelle Rowland is planning to legislate in an effort to get TV manufacturers and owners of...
Read More