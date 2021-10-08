HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Nintendo Looks For Xmas Smash With Metroid Dread

Nintendo Looks For Xmas Smash With Metroid Dread

By | 8 Oct 2021

Back in the glory days of the NES and Super Nintendo, the Metroid series was one of the jewels in Nintendo’s crown.

But despite early success, the Metroid games have been given short shrift when it comes to the newer generation of consoles.

Futuristic bounty hunter Samus will finally get the chance to take her place among Nintendo’s other legendary characters — the likes Link, Mario, and Pikachu — in the Nintendo Switch universe, as today sees the release of Metroid Dread, the first title in the series for eleven years.

Mat Piscatella, an analyst at NPD Group, told Bloomberg that five million sales would be a success for the game, but anything could happen.

“We’ve seen a number of franchises see sales well above historical benchmarks on Switch,” he explained.

“Maybe Dread will be able to elevate Metroid into that tier. I’m not expecting that, but it could happen. It’s 2021, I expect the unexpected.”

For comparison’s sake, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has sold over 30 million copies.

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Nintendo Releasing N64 And Mega Drive Controllers For Switch
Nintendo Switch Can Now Connect To Bluetooth Headphones
Nintendo To Announce New Switch Titles Tomorrow
Switch Slump Drags Nintendo Down
Valve Takes Punt On Handheld To Rival Nintendo Switch
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Nintendo Shows Off ‘Softer’ HDMI Cables For Switch
Latest News
/
October 8, 2021
/
YouTube Moves Into Podcast Space
Latest News
/
October 8, 2021
/
Woolies BackPays $50M To Past and Present Workers  
Latest News
/
October 8, 2021
/
Sacked Sony Music Boss Sampled On Song About Toxic Culture
Latest News
/
October 8, 2021
/
Impressive Performance Expected On New Intel Processor
Latest News
/
October 8, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Nintendo Shows Off ‘Softer’ HDMI Cables For Switch
Latest News
/
October 8, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Nintendo may have been lambasted for the lack of big upgrades to the Nintendo Switch OLED, but one minor change...
Read More