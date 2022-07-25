For the first time in three years, Nintendo has announced that it will be once again hosting its live video game event.

Nintendo Live will take place at Tokyo Big Sight convention centre in Japan on October 8th and 9th and will feature Super Smash Bros. and Nintendo Switch Sports competitions, musical performances based on the Splatoon 3 and Animal Crossing: New Horizons and much more.

Nintendo’s festival comes at a time where Switch sales have dropped 33% in Japan due to supply chain issues and chip shortages.

Those looking to get their hands on tickets will be turning to fate, as admission is being determined by lottery. For those unable to attend, many of the events will be livestreamed

The event however is still subject to cancellation if COVID-19 becomes a serious risk once again, as cases begin to rise, with Japan’s daily case numbers reaching over 200,000 for the first time. The event was last held in 2019.