New Price Hike On Teslas In Australia

By | 12 Aug 2021

Tesla has implemented a price hike on both its Model S sedan and Model X SUV in the Australian market.

Clearly operating within the scarcity model, given that currently neither model is actually available in Australia, the new price for the Model S (long-range) is $141,990, up $7,290.

The Model X is available for $161,990, at its cheapest, an increase of $3,722.

Don’t worry though, the Australian market isn’t being singled out – Tesla has hiked prices elsewhere, including in the US, due to the continuing component shortages.

 

