MSI has recently released its new curved monitor, the MAG 341CQP QD-OLED monitor overseas, featuring a 34-inch screen tailored for gamers. It also doesn’t rely on a cooling fan.

The monitor includes a Quantum Dot OLED panel with a resolution of 3,440 x 1,440, a 175Hz refresh rate, and a 0.03ms response time.

The display offers native 10bit colour, covering 99% DCI-P3 colour gamut, which results in the reproduction of vibrant colours. The display is also curved at 1800R.

One distinct feature of the monitor is the cooling system, the MSI OLED CARE 2.0, which uses a graphene film and customised heatsink design to eliminate need for a cooling fan.

There are also many AI-powered features onboard including, Smart Crosshair, Night Vision AI, and Optix Scope.

Additionally, there are a range of connectivity options including dual HDMI 2.1 interfaces, DisplayPort 1.4a, USB-C, Type-B, dual Type-A, and VESA wall mounting support.

Currently the MAG 341CQP QD-OLED curved monitor is available in China on JD.com for 8,999 yuan (approx. A$1,952), with an initial price of 5,999 yuan (approx. A$1,301).

There is no word yet on availability for the global market, however it has already been listed on the company’s US website.