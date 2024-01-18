HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > New MSI QD-OLED Curved Monitor Launched Overseas

New MSI QD-OLED Curved Monitor Launched Overseas

By | 18 Jan 2024

MSI has recently released its new curved monitor, the MAG 341CQP QD-OLED monitor overseas, featuring a 34-inch screen tailored for gamers. It also doesn’t rely on a cooling fan.

The monitor includes a Quantum Dot OLED panel with a resolution of 3,440 x 1,440, a 175Hz refresh rate, and a 0.03ms response time.

The display offers native 10bit colour, covering 99% DCI-P3 colour gamut, which results in the reproduction of vibrant colours. The display is also curved at 1800R.

One distinct feature of the monitor is the cooling system, the MSI OLED CARE 2.0, which uses a graphene film and customised heatsink design to eliminate need for a cooling fan.

There are also many AI-powered features onboard including, Smart Crosshair, Night Vision AI, and Optix Scope.

Additionally, there are a range of connectivity options including dual HDMI 2.1 interfaces, DisplayPort 1.4a, USB-C, Type-B, dual Type-A, and VESA wall mounting support.

Currently the MAG 341CQP QD-OLED curved monitor is available in China on JD.com for 8,999 yuan (approx. A$1,952), with an initial price of 5,999 yuan (approx. A$1,301).

There is no word yet on availability for the global market, however it has already been listed on the company’s US website.



About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. Image: androidheadlines.com
Leaked Samsung Galaxy S24 Details Include Advanced AI Features
CES 2024 Sees The New AI Motion Pillow That Stops Snoring
1st Chat-GPT Integrated E-Bike Showcased At CES 2024
Samsung AI Motion Enhancer
Is Samsung, LG’s AI Offerings At CES Truly New Age or Hype?
Mega Bundles Set To Drive CE Sales In 2024 CES Briefing
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

ASUS Reveals It’s New Gaming AeroActive Cooler X
Latest News
/
January 18, 2024
/
Workplace Relations Minister, Tony Burke
Burke Tells DP World To Go Back And Negotiate
Latest News
/
January 18, 2024
/
Samsung Is Bullish About S24 Displays
Latest News
/
January 18, 2024
/
Meta Accused Of ‘Secretly Harvesting’ Biometrics Without Consent
Latest News
/
January 18, 2024
/
Samsung Resolves the ‘Tale Of Two Chips’ Saga In Galaxy S24 Models
Latest News
/
January 18, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

ASUS Reveals It’s New Gaming AeroActive Cooler X
Latest News
/
January 18, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
Just in time for summer, ASUS introduced a new the ROG AeroActive Cooler X, which is a compact device that...
Read More