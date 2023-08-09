Nvidia have unveiled a new updated AI processor, helping the chip’s capacity and speed, in an effort to cement AI dominance for the company.

Coined the Grace Hopper Superchip, a combination graphics chip and processor, is set to get a boost from new memory types, relying on high bandwidth memory 3, or HBM3e, now able to access information at 5TB a second.

Known as GH200, this chip is set to begin production in Q2 2024, part of a new lineup of hardware and software announced at a computer-graphics expo.

Nvidia has an early lead in the AI accelerators markets, with chips excelling at crunching data while developing AI software, helping the company’s valuation pass $1 trillion in 2023, becoming the world’s most valuable chipmaker.

This latest processor is Nvidia’s plan to stop competitors such as Advanced Micro Devices, and Intel to catching up.