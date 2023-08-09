Australian security Company Swann Communications has a new CEO who has already worked for the Company for 9 years.

Alex Talevski, the former Chief Technology Officer at the Melbourne based Company has been promoted into his new role after the exit of former CEO Mike Lucas who was based in the USA.

The family-owned IP security camera vendor was acquired for US$87.5 million by US surveillance manufacturer Infinova Group in 2014

Management claim that the appointment of local boy Talevski underscores the company’s commitment to local know-how and sets the stage for an exciting chapter of growth with the business tipped to launch several new products.

Talevski’s career several senior roles including CTO at Swann Communications, BlueAnt Wireless, and CTO and Executive Director at Azure Healthcare (ASX: AZV).

He also earned a Professorship at UNSW’s Business School and a Ph.D. from La Trobe’s School of Computing, Engineering, and Mathematical Sciences.

Management claim that “This unique blend of academic insight and industry experience is the right fuel for driving technological evolution and exemplifies Australia’s spirit of innovation going forward”.

Talevski said: “I would like to thank Swann for its endorsement, unwavering support, invaluable help and trust in me”.

He claims that the heart of Swann’s success lies in its unwavering commitment to innovation.

During his time with the Company Talevski developed Swann’s global cloud and app ecosystem (known as ‘Swann Security’) that was designed and developed in Australia.

This ecosystem is hosted on AWS in Sydney and is seen as one of Australia’s largest IoT deployments.

Over their 35-year+ legacy as a local innovator, Swann has consistently made technology more accessible to everyday Australians and communities across the globe.

Talevski’s claims that his vision going forward, aligns with the company’s drive to harness groundbreaking advancements, including Artificial Intelligence, IoT integration, cloud services, 5G connectivity, privacy and data security, and environmental sustainability.

In a statement issued to ChannelNews Swann said ” Inan industry challenged by foreign development; Alex Talevski’s leadership serves as a beacon for what can be achieved locally. Swann’s evolution signifies a confident stride towards global leadership in consumer security solutions. The company remains steadfast in its mission to empower households and individuals worldwide with state-of-the-art, user-centric security solutions.

Alex Talevski commented: “I see this as the beginning of a new dawn of innovation for Swann. My appointment as CEO not only reaffirms Swann’s commitment to Australian ingenuity, but also propels the business towards a promising future. Swann is poised to revolutionize consumer security solutions on a global scale.”