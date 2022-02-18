HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
New Crestron Streaming Preamp And In-Wall Subwoofer

By | 18 Feb 2022

The new Crestron DM NAX 4-Zone Streaming Preamplifier and In-Wall Subwoofer are a dream for custom integrators, and both will play vital roles in Crestron’s already impressive range of home audio.

The Ultimate In-Wall Subwoofer will add to an immersive sound experience when added to your multi-room audio settings or home theatre.

Installation is streamlined through in-wall dog-leg mounting that reduces interference with other elements.

Meanwhile, the DM NAX 4-Zone Streaming Preamplifier is the company’s first preamp.

Slimmer but similar in function to their DM NAX amplifier, this streaming beauty integrates with Crestron Home, and works with AES67 and Dante audio networking.

It’s also flexible enough that you can specify your entire house’s audio systems through the one unit.

Users will have total control of the audio environment to bounce between TV, streaming tunes, podcasts, alarms, doorbells, and even paging and intercoms, to any speaker in the house.

“Both the Ultimate In-Wall Subwoofer and the expansion of our DM NAX solutions help us further our goal of providing integrators the most comprehensive suite of home audio solutions  possible,” says Crestron.

“These products natively integrate with each other and with the broader Crestron Home platform.”



