HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > New Aussie In Push For Better Security For Telecoms Services

New Aussie In Push For Better Security For Telecoms Services

By | 11 Dec 2020

Macquarie Telecom has welcomed yesterday’s introduction of the Security Legislation Amendment (Critical Infrastructure) Bill to Federal Parliament.

The bill is said to recognise telecommunications and datacentres as critical national infrastructure for the first time and ensure that they are protected from a growing number of risks.

Said David Tudehope, Macquarie Telecom CEO, yesterday: “The Covid 19 pandemic and sudden lockdowns have highlighted the economy’s dependence on telecommunications and data services, and Australians’ expectation that these services will be accessible even in the worst of circumstances.

“But the lockdowns have also highlighted that these industries were not actually officially recognised as being essential or critical to the functioning of society.

“This new legislation will rectify this, as it recognises the infrastructure that enables our digital economy to function as critical infrastructure, that needs to be secured from all hazards. just as our water, energy and other vital national assets are.”

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Can Robot Vac Cleaners Spy On You?
Telcos Slam Telstra’s NBN Ambitions, Optus Leading Charge
Are Big Three Telco Plans Good Value?
D-Link’s New Outdoor Wi-Fi Camera Uses ‘Person Detection’ To Reduce False Alarms
New Arlo Spotlight Camera To Release In Oz November
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

It’s Party Time! All The Best Tech Gear In SmartHouse’s Latest Edition
Latest News
/
December 11, 2020
/
8K TV Sales Tipped To Double In 2021 As Prices Plummet
Latest News OLED
/
December 11, 2020
/
Sharp Reveal New Microwaves You Can Talk To
Appliances Latest News
/
December 11, 2020
/
Chinese Dell Laptop Lookalike Pops Up On Amazon
Latest News
/
December 11, 2020
/
An Affordable Entry-Level iPad With Old Chipset Could Be Coming In 2021
Apple Latest News
/
December 11, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

It’s Party Time! All The Best Tech Gear In SmartHouse’s Latest Edition
Latest News
/
December 11, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
The final edition for SmartHouse in 2020 is now live and you can read all about the latest and greatest...
Read More