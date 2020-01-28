New Audio Technica True Wireless Earphones Now Available From JB Hi-Fi

JB Hi-Fi now has the brand new true wireless earphones, the ATH-CK3TW earbuds from Audio Technica for $189.

Available now in either black or white, the ATH-CK3TW earbuds feature Qualcomm TrueWireles Stereo Plus to remove audio disruptions and provide a stable wireless connection.

Boasting six-hours of battery life, with an extra 30-hours from the included USB-C charging case, the ATH-CK3TW earbuds and their 5.8mm drivers can play all day long.

Touch controls on the outside of each earbud allow for easy control of audio, phone calls and calling on your voice assistant of choice, with the headphones compatible with both Siri and the Google Assistant.

Plus IPX2 water-resistance means you don’t have to worry about them during your workout.

