New Android OS 11 Delayed As US Cities Burn

For millions of Android fans hanging out for the latest Google Android OS there is bad news.

Planned for theis week Google has pulled the plug on the Android 11 launch no explanation has been given.

“Now is not the time to celebrate,” the Alphabet Inc.-owned company said in a notice published on its Android developer website. “We are postponing the June 3 event and beta release.”

The event was originally scheduled to take place virtually on Wednesday, according to the website. In a tweet, it said that it will announce more details on the new version of Android “soon,” without specifying any dates.

The delay comes as protests have spread across the United States over the killing of George Floyd, a Minneapolis black man who died after being pinned by the neck under a white police officer’s knee.