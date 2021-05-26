HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Network Ten And Paramount+ Sign A-League Broadcast Deal

Network Ten And Paramount+ Sign A-League Broadcast Deal

By | 26 May 2021
,

In a strategic move, ViacomCBS, the owners of Network Ten, has snared the broadcast rights to the A-League, with the US group set to bundle soccer with their new Paramount Plus streaming service, due to be launched shortly.

The A-League was rejected by Foxtel, due to poor viewing figures. Paramount+ swooped, and is now set to go head to head with Nine Entertainment and its streaming service Stan, who recently forked out $100 million for the rights to Rugby Australia.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Australian Professional Leagues to become the new home of football for both the A-League and Westfield W-League, giving all Australians access to more football than ever before,” said ViacomCBS Australia and New Zealand Chief Content Officer Beverley McGarvey, said.

“As part of this landmark media rights partnership, all the action, excitement and fierce competition of the A-League and Westfield W-League will be broadcast on Network Ten and Paramount+.

“Ensuring broad reach on free-to-air, as well as extensive access on Paramount+, we are committed to showcasing the sport in innovative ways and exposing it to a plethora of programming opportunities across all our platforms, including those of our parent company ViacomCBS.”

Commenting on today’s announcement by the Australian Professional Leagues on a new broadcast rights agreement for the A-League and W-League, Foxtel Group CEO Patrick Delany said:

“We have enjoyed a 16-year relationship with Australian football, starting as the inaugural broadcast partner for the A-League in August 2005 supporting the game through its highs with international marquee players in 2013 and its more recent challenges completing the 2020 COVID-interrupted season.

“While we would have preferred to retain the A-League and W-League, we chose early on in the process to maintain our cost and valuation discipline in relation to these rights.

“As the Australian Professional Leagues look toward a new future, we thank them for their partnership.  We have been incredibly pleased to bring the A-League and the W-League to the many fans of football in Australia. We wish the APL well and for football fans, we remain the go-to destination those who love the best in European football league action including Italy’s Serie A, Germany’s Bundesliga and Spain’s La Liga.

“I also want to acknowledge and thank our commentary and production team who brought their passion for the world game to Australian fans, in particular Mark Bosnich, Robbie Slater, Andy Harper, Adam Peacock and Tara Rushton.  Along with Brenton Speed, John Kosmina, Archie Thompson, Robbie Cornthwaite, Jamie Harnwell and Michael Zappone, they have been magnificent members of the Fox Sports family.”

The big question now, according to industry sources, is how much ViacomCBS actually paid in cash, with the Stan Rugby deal being predominately contra, wrapped around a small cash component.

 

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , , , ,
You may also like
Real Estate Listings Portal Domain Hit By Cyber Attack
Mega Merger Set To Put Pressure On Foxtel & Stan, Netflix Shares Sink
Stan Sports Studio Still Down 2 Months After Hack On Nine Network
Paramount+ Streaming Service Confirmed, August 11 Launch
Rugby Union Fails To Deliver Numbers For Stan
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

LG Expands Objet Collection Appliance Availability
Latest News LG
/
May 26, 2021
/
Senate Probe Finds Holgate Was Denied Justice And PM Should Apologise
Latest News
/
May 26, 2021
/
Suunto Launches Its Thinnest Ever Smartwatch
Latest News Smartwatches
/
May 26, 2021
/
Global PC Market Tipped To Keep Growing In 2021, And Crash In 2022
Industry Latest News
/
May 26, 2021
/
Chemist Warehouse Rolling Out Australia’s Largest E-Script Service
Industry Latest News
/
May 26, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

LG Expands Objet Collection Appliance Availability
Latest News LG
/
May 26, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
LG is launching its Objet Collection appliances internationally, though it’s unclear if or when Australia will see them. Billed as...
Read More