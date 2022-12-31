It appears that the hot new fad aimed at holding onto subscribers is a fitness stream, with Netflix moving to offer fitness content from Jan 1.

Netflix subscribers will have access to 90 workout videos — totalling 30 hours — from Nike Training Club, the fitness brand’s app that offers workout videos led by Nike trainers.

The workouts, most of which require zero or minimal equipment, will be available across all of Netflix’s subscription plans and will be offered in 10 languages.

Recently Apple moved to roll out fitness videos in an effort to get consumers to subscribe to Apple TV.

The first batch of 46 workout videos released on Netflix will include programs covering fitness basics, vinyasa yoga, high-intensity interval training, and strength and core training.

A further batch will be released later in 2023.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Nike partnership appears to be Netflix’s latest experiment with content outside of film and TV as the company seeks to keep users engaged with the service.

Currently Netflix has 223 million global paid subscribers — easily eclipses the 2.97 million subscriptions last reported by Peloton, led by former Netflix CFO Barry McCarthy.

Netflix management who are desperate to hold onto subscribers recently moved to stop password sharing in Australia with accounts nobbled forcing family members not living at home to sign up for a Netflix subscription.

Starting in November 2022 in Australia, Netflix has asked to ask those who share passwords to pay a little extra—the streaming platform has already tested this as a $3 add-on in some markets such as Australia.

However, it’s possible Netflix could simply force people to sign up as a second account for a slightly lower-priced subscription.

Observers claim that it was bound to happen at some point.

Netflix lost nearly a million subscribers between April and July as more people decided to quit the service with more tipped to follow.

According to MacRumors, around 222 million paying households share passwords with an additional 100 million households that Netflix wants to monetize.

Netflix has already introduced a supported ad tier to try and entice more people to sign up to the platform amid a global cost of living crisis.

However, this is off to a slow start, according to the Verge.

Only 9% of Netflix Sign-ups in the U.S. in November were to the “Basic with Ads” plan, making it the least popular of their plan options, new data from analytics company Antenna reveals. In addition to the Basic with Ads Subscribers who signed-up for Netflix, Antenna observed 0.1% of Netflix’s existing U.S. Subscribers switching to the Basic with Ads plan in November, the firm added.

One Company that is set to benefit from the new exercise video’s is Nike who stands to gain from linking up with Netflix and reaching its user base, as the fitness company ended its premium membership for Nike Training Club in 2020 in the USA, opting instead to offer the app’s premium content for free.