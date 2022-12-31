A new 55″ OLED Wireless TV system that is powered by batteries that will last for a month is set to be shown at CES 2023.

The new TV has been developed by Displace TV an in-home entertainment start-up who is looking for distributors in Australia.

Unlike any other TVs the Displace 55-inch OLED 4K UHD TVs are powered by a proprietary hot-swappable battery system, weigh less than 9 kilos can be transported easily.

The Displace TV system has proprietary active-loop vacuum technology.

The TV can be controlled with hand gestures via a camera (which can be switched off), in addition to touch and voice.

It requires a wireless base unit box that stays connected to an electrical outlet.

This base unit is powered by an AMD CPU and Nvidia GPU and has Wi-Fi 6E compatibility.

Pricing for the new TV has not been announced yet, the OLED panels are made by LG Display.

The Company claims that users can combine multiple TVs to form any sized TV, for example “four TVs to create a 110″ TV with 16K resolution”.

This is not true because 4 panels sticked together still only deliver 8K resolution.

The battery will apparently hold charge for a full month, based on an average usage of 6 hours per day.

Balaji Krishnan, Founder, and CEO of the Company claims: “Displace completely reinvents the television with its hardware and software technologies, and user interfaces. We will not only change the way people enjoy entertainment but will also advance the entire television industry…We envision a world with multiple displays on walls delivering significant value to consumers wherever they are inside their homes”.

He added “In order to achieve this vision, it’s important to re-architect television by eliminating all common frustrations and making it extremely easy to secure televisions on any surface inside homes. By realizing this vision, Displace is effectively creating the next computing platform and the potential applications are limitless.”.

Specifications:

A Truly Wireless TV: Displace TV has no wires and no ports. Long-lasting rechargeable batteries utilize Displacer’s proprietary hot-swappable battery system.

Simply Stick TV to Any Wall: Super lightweight 55″ 4K Displace TV uses proprietary active-loop vacuum technology — no wall mounting required.

Create Any Size TV: Snap multiple 55″ 4K Displace TVs together to create any size TV – such as combining four TVs to create a 110″ TV with 16K resolution.

Interact with Hand Gestures – No More Remote Controls! Users can easily browse and play content on Displace TV using their hands in addition to touch and voice interfaces. Users simply push with their palm to play; pinch to zoom in or out; or literally reach out and grab what’s on the TV and throw it onto another Displace TV in the home. Content magically moves from one Displace TV to another when the user moves between rooms via proprietary computer vision technology.

What’s in the Box:

– 55″ 4K wireless Displace TV (one, two or four TVs, pending package purchased)

– Battery charging unit

– One base unit

Dimensions: 48.2″ width x 27.5″ height, and 1.2″ thick

Hardware Specifications:

– Displace TV: 55” OLED panel, 4K camera, Wi-Fi 6E

– Base unit: AMD CPU, NVidia GPU, Wi-Fi 6E

Batteries: Four rechargeable batteries per TV and battery charging unit

Battery Life: One-month of total battery life for each Displace TV, based on average usage of six hours per day; Batteries can be charged individually while the TV remains fully functional.

Where to Buy: At this stage Displace TV website