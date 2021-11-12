Netflix has overtaken Disney in market value, after a horror two-year run saw Disney’s theme park branch and cinematic releases impacted by the pandemic.

Netflix, on the other hand, has Squid Game.

A 27 per cent leap in value since the end of July, has seen Netflix valued at A$399 million, while Disney’s market value diminished by 9 per cent yesterday, to sit at A$394.8 million.

Morgan Stanley analyst Benjamin Swinburne told Bloomberg that streaming is key to Disney’s future potential, “ based on the view that Disney is one of a shortlist of global streaming platforms that can achieve significant scale and profitability.”

However, share prices haven’t yet responded to this promise.