HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Netflix Stream Past Disney In Market Value

Netflix Stream Past Disney In Market Value

By | 12 Nov 2021

Netflix has overtaken Disney in market value, after a horror two-year run saw Disney’s theme park branch and cinematic releases impacted by the pandemic.

Netflix, on the other hand, has Squid Game.

A 27 per cent leap in value since the end of July, has seen Netflix valued at A$399 million, while Disney’s market value diminished by 9 per cent yesterday, to sit at A$394.8 million.

Morgan Stanley analyst Benjamin Swinburne told Bloomberg that streaming is key to Disney’s future potential, “ based on the view that Disney is one of a shortlist of global streaming platforms that can achieve significant scale and profitability.”

However, share prices haven’t yet responded to this promise.

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Netflix’s Move Into Gaming Detoured By Apple
Netflix Jacks Up Prices In Australia, From Today
Samsung Dares Public To Steal Its TVs
Netflix Going Toe-To-Toe With TikTok On Short Clips
Amazon Teams With Foxtel For Prime Video Channels
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

GoCube Blasts Rubik’s Past Into The Future
Latest News
/
November 12, 2021
/
Samsung CES 2022 Innovation Awards Tally Hits More Than 40
Latest News
/
November 12, 2021
/
Do You Know How To Get The Best Out Of An ARC HDMI Channel
Latest News
/
November 12, 2021
/
Sony Makes It Even Harder To Buy A PS5 In Australia
Latest News
/
November 12, 2021
/
How To Stop Google Maps Tracking Your Every Move
Latest News
/
November 12, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

GoCube Blasts Rubik’s Past Into The Future
Latest News
/
November 12, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Rubik’s Cube. The very name brings a sweat of frustration and defeat to my brow. At the height of its...
Read More