The inside skinny through a source in charge of beta says Samsung are ready to bring Android 12 to the Galaxy S21 range.

The company have been testing Android 12 with customers for some time now, and a rep has now come forward to say there will be no beta updates further to the current fourth version.

The next firmware update should be the final key in the door for Android 12, taking care of any bugs that turn up along the way.

“Please note there is no beta 5th firmware, and the official firmware is scheduled to be released by correcting the errors that occurred in the 4th version,” a Samsung employee says.

It was expected this would roll out in December, with Samsung’s One UI 4 promising new features of its own.

“One UI 4 helps users create their own optimised mobile experience because Samsung recognises everyone wants to meet their unique needs and preferences”, says the company.

“As we’ve done with every iteration of our One UI, we’ve listened to our users to understand the tools and innovations needed to create a better, more reliable, and enhanced overall user experience”.