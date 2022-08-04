HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Myer Back In Play Premium Share Parcel Snapped Up

Myer Back In Play Premium Share Parcel Snapped Up

By | 4 Aug 2022

Despite Myer shares surging 21.25 per cent to 48¢ after Myer said that the business was recording better sales and a net profit of $60M a parcel of 19.2 million shares changed hands at $0.50 cents this week with speculation that the business is still a potential takeover target.

Analysts have singled out Solomon Lew’s Premier Investments which is now run by former JB Hi Fi Group CEO Richard Murray as the buyer.

The purchase was at a 13.6 premium to the last close of 44¢, implying the buyer was quite prepared to pay a premium price to secure a stake in the big department store retailer.

Speculation about Solomon Lew’s Premier Investments came into play after the six-month break imposed by creep provisions expired after the retail operator last bought Myer shares in late January when he picked up 3.9 per cent (or 31.7 million).

This resulted in Premier Investments holding a 19.9 per cent shareholding in Myer.

the latest acquisition was handled by Blue Ocean Equities, which Lew has used in the past for Myer shares purchases.

The transacted stake represented 2.3 per cent of the company.

It comes after Myer, on July 26, told market it expected full-year sales to be between 12.3 per cent and 12.7 per cent higher to hit up to $2 billion.

The AFR said that the retail billionaire has been a thorn in Myer board’s side since 2017 and has tried to spill the board while Myer failed to turn a profit for four years.

Myer, in turn, has accused him of trying to take control of the company without paying the premium. It also hired Ron Malek’s Luminis Partners and law firm Clayton Utz last year as defence advisers.



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , , ,
You may also like
Consumer Confidence Up For Third Straight Week
Retail Sales Hit New Peak, Household Goods Fall: ABS
World’s Best 8K TV Picked By Experts
New SmartHouse Gamers Buying Guide Now Available
Apple Profits Down 11%, Sales Climb 3%
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Facebook Removes Live Shopping Feature
Latest News
/
August 4, 2022
/
Samsung Self Repair Program Launches
Latest News
/
August 4, 2022
/
Consumer Confidence Up For Third Straight Week
Latest News
/
August 4, 2022
/
Amazon Luna Joins Samsung Could Gaming Hub
Latest News
/
August 4, 2022
/
Cloud Computing Saving Grace For Tech Giants
Latest News
/
August 4, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Facebook Removes Live Shopping Feature
Latest News
/
August 4, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Facebook is shutting down its live shopping feature which lets users sell products to an audience. The feature will disappear...
Read More