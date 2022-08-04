HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Apple Delays iPadOS 16 Upgrade

Apple Delays iPadOS 16 Upgrade

By | 4 Aug 2022

Apple is taking the unusual step of not releasing the next iPad operating system upgrade at the same time as the new iPhone software update.

According to Apple tipster Mark Gurman, who cites “people with knowledge of the matter”, iPadOS 16 will be hled back until October, due to a feature named ‘Stage Manager’ which will markedly change the way in which people use the iPad.

Stage Manager will allow multitasking, the resizing of windows, and the seamless moving between different apps. Beta testing has apparently been riddled with bugs and a “confusing interface”, forcing the delay.

The new iPad Pro will feature the M2 chip, while the entry level will be faster than the previous generation, with a USB-C port.



