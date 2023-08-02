Musical Fidelity have reimagined its range of high end hi-fi products, introducing the new Nu-Vista 800.2 integrated amplifier, noting the original (Nu-Vista 800) was due for an upgrade, claiming the 800.2 stays true to the original, adding refinements and tech advancements.

Featuring four stereo RCA inputs, a stereo XLR input, able to handle any line level analog source, both fixed and variable analogue outputs for wider system building, and a home theatre bypass option for the use of a surround sound system.

Utilising the four 6S51N Nu-Vista valves during the pre-amplifier stage, it can then connect to separate amplifier stages, allowing for “true stereo separation and a brilliantly deep sound scape,” inspired by the TITAN amplifier, and is rated 330W at 8ohms.