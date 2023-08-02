HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Musical Fidelity Updates High-End Integrated Stereo Amp

Musical Fidelity Updates High-End Integrated Stereo Amp

By | 2 Aug 2023

Musical Fidelity have reimagined its range of high end hi-fi products, introducing the new Nu-Vista 800.2 integrated amplifier, noting the original (Nu-Vista 800) was due for an upgrade, claiming the 800.2 stays true to the original, adding refinements and tech advancements.

Featuring four stereo RCA inputs, a stereo XLR input, able to handle any line level analog source, both fixed and variable analogue outputs for wider system building, and a home theatre bypass option for the use of a surround sound system.

Utilising the four 6S51N Nu-Vista valves during the pre-amplifier stage, it can then connect to separate amplifier stages, allowing for “true stereo separation and a brilliantly deep sound scape,” inspired by the TITAN amplifier, and is rated 330W at 8ohms.

The power supply circuitry was upgraded, the large transformers were rewound achieving lower standing flux, and improved noise characteristics with the promise of new levels of low distortion.

The remote now allows the unit to be powered up or switched to standby, with a new larger display screen, and many different view options including a classic VU meter style. Claimed to be “uncompromisingly solid,” the chassis weight is said to resist mechanical vibrations and airborne interference, and the side/front extruded aluminium panels “act as a Faraday cage” protecting it from external electromagnetic fields.

It’s expected to retail at £10,999 / €11,990 (with other prices, including Australia, pending) and is available in black or silver finish.



