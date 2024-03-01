Days after archrival HMD Global started pushing their own branded smartphones, after appearing to ditch their investment in Nokia branded devices, Motorola has popped up with what appears to be a big investment in Formula One days ahead of the FI season kicking off.

They also appear to have taken a leaf out of Samsungs marketing book with a heavy push on AI and the use of the ‘Ultra’ as part of the name for a new device tipped to be launched shortly.

Overnight Moto released a teaser video for the Moto X50 Ultra and despite featuring a Formula 1 car, it’s new AI offering that is the highlight of the video.

While you only get a slither of exposure for their new X50 device it’s clear their focus is on AI and their links with Lenovo the owner of the Motorola brand who already has a major investment in AI.

ChannelNews understands that Motorola will use the F1 China Grand Prix on April 21 which Lenovo is the major sponsor to kick off their campaign for the new Moto X50 Ultra.

It also appears, that Motorola has coined the Samsung ‘Ultra’ name to push their new device into the premium or affordable premium market.