By | 1 Mar 2024

Days after archrival HMD Global started pushing their own branded smartphones, after appearing to ditch their investment in Nokia branded devices, Motorola has popped up with what appears to be a big investment in Formula One days ahead of the FI season kicking off.

They also appear to have taken a leaf out of Samsungs marketing book with a heavy push on AI and the use of the ‘Ultra’ as part of the name for a new device tipped to be launched shortly.

Overnight Moto released a teaser video for the Moto X50 Ultra and despite featuring a Formula 1 car, it’s new AI offering that is the highlight of the video.

 

While you only get a slither of exposure for their new X50 device it’s clear their focus is on AI and their links with Lenovo the owner of the Motorola brand who already has a major investment in AI.

ChannelNews understands that Motorola will use the F1 China Grand Prix on April 21 which Lenovo is the major sponsor to kick off their campaign for the new Moto X50 Ultra.

It also appears,  that Motorola has coined the Samsung ‘Ultra’ name to push their new  device into the premium or affordable premium market.



David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
