STOCKHOLM/BRUSSELS: In the latest volley in an ongoing feud between Facebook and Apple, the social media giant said it hopes the new EU draft rules aimed at curbing powers of big US companies could set boundaries for the iPhone maker.

The companies went up against each other after Apple announced a privacy feature, allowing users to block advertisers from tracking them across different applications.

Facebook and other companies, which earn revenue from ad sales, say the feature will hurt developers.

Apple hit back describing the apps as invasive tracking. “We hope the DMA (Digital Markets Act) will also set boundaries for Apple,” Facebook said.

“Apple controls an entire ecosystem from device to app store and apps, and uses this power to harm developers and consumers, as well as large platforms like Facebook,” the company said.