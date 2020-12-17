HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Apple > More Pots Calling Kettles Black

More Pots Calling Kettles Black

By | 17 Dec 2020
,

STOCKHOLM/BRUSSELS: In the latest volley in an ongoing feud between Facebook and Apple, the social media giant said it hopes the new EU draft rules aimed at curbing powers of big US companies could set boundaries for the iPhone maker.

The companies went up against each other after Apple announced a privacy feature, allowing users to block advertisers from tracking them across different applications.

Facebook and other companies, which earn revenue from ad sales, say the feature will hurt developers.

Apple hit back describing the apps as invasive tracking. “We hope the DMA (Digital Markets Act) will also set boundaries for Apple,” Facebook said.

“Apple controls an entire ecosystem from device to app store and apps, and uses this power to harm developers and consumers, as well as large platforms like Facebook,” the company said.

About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Apple’s iPhone 13 Could Have Super-Fast 120Hz Displays
EU Confirms Tech Giant Rules
Firefox 84 & Microsoft Office Updates Roll Out On Apple’s New Silicon Macs
ACCC Takes Facebook To Court Over Data-Mining VPN App
Tech Giants Face EU Fines Of Up To 10 Percent Of Turnover
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Demand For Gaming Soars As Stores Run Out Of Console Stock
Latest News
/
December 17, 2020
/
Last ChannelNews 2020 Newsletter, Big Year Ahead
Latest News
/
December 17, 2020
/
REVIEW: Alcatel 1SE – It’s A $199 Smartphone
Alcatel Latest News Latest Reviews
/
December 17, 2020
/
Cellnet November Revenue Jumps By 27%, Helped By iPhone 12 Accessories Bonanza
Latest News
/
December 17, 2020
/
JB Hi-Fi Adds New Gaming Chairs
Gaming JB Hi-Fi Latest News
/
December 17, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Demand For Gaming Soars As Stores Run Out Of Console Stock
Latest News
/
December 17, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Demand for gaming during COVID-19 has seen the value of Companies such as Nintendo and Sony soar. In Australia JB...
Read More