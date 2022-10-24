Microsoft has tied the Edge browser to PC optimization in a new settings app.

Microsoft’s PC Manager allows users to manage storage and control certain apps to run at startup. However, one of the most confounding changes is its prompt to set Edge as the default browser.

Screenshots of the new app were posted on Twitter by @ALumia_Italia and appears to show what is a public beta of the app. The app performs basic maintenance functions. However, even a Potential Issues scan offers a check box to use Edge.

Used right, Microsoft Edge can offer a seamless experience for anyone, especially for someone who enjoys cloud gaming. But with countless pop-ups, Microsoft has a tendency of overdoing its push for Edge on innocent users.

This brings us to the question: is Microsoft’s push for Edge pushing users over the edge?

Microsoft has been working on the app for Windows for several months and recently submitted it to the Microsoft Store. It allows users to optimize their computer by performing a health check, managing storage and active apps, and allowing users to clear unused files from their PC. While it has been submitted to the store, the listing is still hidden.