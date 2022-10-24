HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Ex-David Jones Boss Denies Myer CEO Rumours

By | 24 Oct 2022

David Thomas, former CEO of David Jones, has hosed down reports he is gearing up to take the top job at Myer after flagging his exit from Brandbank Group.

Thomas announced his intention to step down next June as CEO for Brandbank.

Brandbank is owned by Peter Lew, son of Myer’s majority shareholder Solomon Lew, whose Premier Investments is seeking a board seat at Myer at the annual meeting next month.

Multiple sources reported that Thomas would take the Myer reins from current CEO John King, who is tipped to return to the US to be with his family.

Thomas denied these reports.

“There is no story,” he told the AFR. “We [Brandbank] are on good terms. I’m having a sabbatical with my family. I’m not going to Myer.”

Myer’s last financial report indicated the department store giant was in fine shape, with King noting the six-week run after the end of FY22 was the store’s strongest start to a financial year since 2006.



