HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Microsoft Releases First Windows 11 TV Commercial

Microsoft Releases First Windows 11 TV Commercial

By | 10 Sep 2021

Microsoft’s release day of October 5 is inching ever closer, and today the company has released its first television advertisement, a 60-second ad soundtracked by the thematically relevant ‘All Starts Now’ by Odessa.

Master Chief from popular Xbox game Halo pops up in the ad, as does the Microsoft Store, Teams, and even the default background.

The tagline of this commercial is “brings you closer to what you love,” which seems to be a nod to the uncluttered design of Windows 11.

 

About Post Author
,
You may also like
Lenovo Launches New Windows 11 Notebooks, Plus Chromebook
Microsoft Acquires Brisbane Software Company Clipchamp
Microsoft Gives Nov Deadline To Upgrade From Outlook To 365
Are You Over Zoom? So Are Investors As Stock Plunges
Microsoft Announces Windows 11 Release Date
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Spotify To Drop Recommended Tracks Into Playlists Automatically
Latest News Spotify
/
September 10, 2021
/
Oz Radio Gets Thumbs Up To Bargain With Google, Facebook
ACCC Content Facebook
/
September 10, 2021
/
Lenovo Investing Billions In Services As PC Market Changes
Latest News
/
September 10, 2021
/
Security Tech Grows 25% In APAC Region
Latest News
/
September 10, 2021
/
Sony Unveil Affordable Dolby Atmos Soundbar
Latest News
/
September 10, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Spotify To Drop Recommended Tracks Into Playlists Automatically
Latest News Spotify
/
September 10, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Spotify has rolled out a new feature which will auto-populate user playlists with recommended songs. Dubbed “Enhance”, the feature available...
Read More