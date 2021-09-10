Microsoft’s release day of October 5 is inching ever closer, and today the company has released its first television advertisement, a 60-second ad soundtracked by the thematically relevant ‘All Starts Now’ by Odessa.

Master Chief from popular Xbox game Halo pops up in the ad, as does the Microsoft Store, Teams, and even the default background.

The tagline of this commercial is “brings you closer to what you love,” which seems to be a nod to the uncluttered design of Windows 11.