Microsoft executives have released a pre-recorded media briefing that reveals that an Xbox streaming stick is coming soon.

Xbox head Phil Spencer, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, and a number of other executives were involved in the briefing, where they revealed the company is working to get Game Pass baked into smart televisions – allowing users to play Xbox without the actual Xbox.

An app will also be released later this year, allowing Game Pass Ultimate subscribers to access browser-based cloud gaming through Chrome, Edge and Safari.

CVP of gaming experiences and platforms Liz Hamren then added: “We’re also developing standalone streaming devices that you can plug into a TV or monitor, so if you have a strong internet connection, you can stream your Xbox experience.”

Given E3 is just days away, we should find out exactly when these will be available before too long.