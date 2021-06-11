HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Microsoft Making Xbox Streaming Sticks For TVs

Microsoft Making Xbox Streaming Sticks For TVs

By | 11 Jun 2021
,

Microsoft executives have released a pre-recorded media briefing that reveals that an Xbox streaming stick is coming soon.

Xbox head Phil Spencer, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, and a number of other executives were involved in the briefing, where they revealed the company is working to get Game Pass baked into smart televisions – allowing users to play Xbox without the actual Xbox.

An app will also be released later this year, allowing Game Pass Ultimate subscribers to access browser-based cloud gaming through Chrome, Edge and Safari.

CVP of gaming experiences and platforms Liz Hamren then added: “We’re also developing standalone streaming devices that you can plug into a TV or monitor, so if you have a strong internet connection, you can stream your Xbox experience.”

Given E3 is just days away, we should find out exactly when these will be available before too long.

About Post Author
,
You may also like
REvil Linked To Another Exchange Server Breach
NSW Coppers Embrace Cloud Tech To Speed Investigation
Microsoft Wins US Antitrust OK For $16 Billion Purchase Of Nuance
Microsoft Announces Release Date For New Windows
MS Vax Booking System Still Not Operational In Victoria
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Telstra’s Bet On ESports Pays Off With Historic Deal
Industry Latest News
/
June 11, 2021
/
Stolen CD Projekt Data Has Leaked Online, Studio Admits
Gaming Latest News
/
June 11, 2021
/
NBN Co Tells ACCC It Cannot Recover Costs
Industry Latest News
/
June 11, 2021
/
EA Hacked As Publisher Announces Big New Title
Gaming Latest News
/
June 11, 2021
/
Amazon Stealing Customers’ Wi-Fi
Industry Latest News
/
June 11, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Telstra’s Bet On ESports Pays Off With Historic Deal
Industry Latest News
/
June 11, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
When Telstra Ventures waded into the esports pool a few years back, it was seen as an odd choice for...
Read More