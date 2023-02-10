It’s a classic tale of two robots: Google sees $140 billion wiped from its value overnight, after its chatbot made a very public error, while Microsoft’s integration of ChatGPT into its Bing search engine has resulted in downloaded increased tenfold.

The Bing app has hit the top of the App Store charts for the first time ever, while Microsoft’s Edge browser is now the third most-downloaded utility app.

According to data.ai, who tracks the app ecosystem, new downloads of the Bing app have increased tenfold globally.

Rather cleverly, Microsoft has set up a waitlist, which users must join to test out the new ChatGPT-enhanced Bing. To move up the list, you can set Edge as the default browser on your PC, and scan a QR code to install the Microsoft Bing app on their smartphone.

This has no doubt boosted the amount of people installing Bing — hence the huge leap — with Microsoft confirming it will invite “millions” of people from the waitlist to use the fully-loaded Bing within the next few weeks.