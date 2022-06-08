HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Microsoft AR Boss Resigns Following Misconduct Allegations

Microsoft AR Boss Resigns Following Misconduct Allegations

By | 8 Jun 2022

Microsoft’s Alex Kipman, the senior executive who led the development of the HoloLens and more recently was under fire for reportedly watching VR Porn in front of his staff, has resigned, according to Insider.

Kipman’s resignation comes following accusations of verbal abuse and sexual harassment. There is evidence to suggest that he may also have been pushed to resign, as an internal email from Microsoft cloud boss Scott Guthrie says that they had mutually decided that this is the right time for him to leave the company to pursue other opportunities.”

The Insider report says that over 25 employees spoke out about instances of unwanted physical contact in a May 25 report. Three employees go as far as to say that they were warned that women were not to be left alone with Kipman.

According to Insider, no specific allegations were confirmed or denied, but the notion that he had to be escorted by HR staff in meetings was denied.

Insider has reached out Kipman for comment but received no response.



